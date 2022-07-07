Edmonton Oilers deal Kassian, picks to Arizona Coyotes at NHL draft

MONTREAL -

The Edmonton Oilers have dealt bruising forward Zack Kassian to the Arizona Coyotes.

The Oilers also sent the No. 29 pick in Thursday's NHL entry draft to the Coyotes, as well as a 2024 third-round selection and 2025 second-round pick.

Edmonton acquired the No. 32 pick in the draft and shed Kassian's US$3.5-million salary. There are two years left on his current contract.

The Oilers chose Canadian forward Reid Schaefer with the No. 32 selection.

The six-foot-three, 213-pound left-winger from Edmonton put up 58 points (32 goals, 26 assists) in 66 games for the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds last season.

Kassian, 31, played seven seasons with the Oilers. Last year, he registered 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and 63 penalty minutes in 58 regular-season games.

He added another four points (two goals, two assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 16 playoff appearances.

Edmonton finished the regular season second in the Pacific Division with a 49-27-6 record and went on to make a deep playoff run before being swept in the Western Conference semifinal by the Colorado Avalanche.

