Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Jay Woodcroft after sluggish start

Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.

The NHL club says that assistant coach Dave Manson has also been let go.

The #Oilers announced today that head coach Jay Woodcroft & assistant coach Dave Manson have been relieved of their coaching duties.⁰



Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch will assume head coaching duties with the Oilers & will be joined by assistant coach Paul Coffey. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 12, 2023

The Oilers have three victories in 13 games this season.

The team says that Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch will assume head coaching duties.

He'll be joined by assistant coach Paul Coffey.

Edmonton is 15th in the 16-team Western Conference standings with seven points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.