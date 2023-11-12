Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Jay Woodcroft after sluggish start
Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
The NHL club says that assistant coach Dave Manson has also been let go.
The Oilers have three victories in 13 games this season.
The team says that Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch will assume head coaching duties.
He'll be joined by assistant coach Paul Coffey.
Edmonton is 15th in the 16-team Western Conference standings with seven points.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.
