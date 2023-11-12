EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Jay Woodcroft after sluggish start

    Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft was fired by the team Sunday along with assistant coach Dave Manson Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft was fired by the team Sunday along with assistant coach Dave Manson

    Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers. 

    The NHL club says that assistant coach Dave Manson has also been let go.

    The Oilers have three victories in 13 games this season.

    The team says that Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch will assume head coaching duties.

    He'll be joined by assistant coach Paul Coffey. 

    Edmonton is 15th in the 16-team Western Conference standings with seven points.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News