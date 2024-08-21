Edmonton Oilers single game tickets go on sale next week, theme night schedule announced

Edmonton Oilers single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are going on sale next week.

The 2024-25 season's home schedule is chock-full of unique theme nights, including Indigenous Celebration, Next Gen, Hockey Fights Cancer and Fan Appreciation.

Alongside the fan favourites, the upcoming season will also feature new themes such as Welcoming New Canadians and Dia de los Muertos.

Here are the home games and their themes coming up in the next season:

Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Winnipeg – Home Opener

Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh – Hall of Fame Game

Monday, Nov. 4 vs. New Jersey – Dia de los Muertos

Wednesday, Nov. 6 vs. Las Vegas – Indigenous Celebration Game

Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Nashville – Celebrating Oil Country

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. NY Rangers – Hockey Fights Cancer

Tuesday, Dec. 10 vs. Tampa Bay – Welcoming New Canadians

Monday, Dec. 16 vs. Florida – Hockey Talks

Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. San Jose – Next Gen Game

Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Utah – New Year’s Eve

Monday, Jan. 13 vs. Los Angeles – Ukrainian Heritage Game

Tuesday, Jan. 21 vs. Washington – Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night

Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Detroit – Lunar New Year Game

Friday, Feb 7. vs. Colorado – Celebrating Black Excellence

Tuesday, March 4 vs. Anaheim – South Asian Celebration

Tuesday, March 18 vs. Utah – Women in Sport

Wednesday, March 26 vs. Dallas – Pride Game

Friday, April 11 vs. San Jose – Fan Appreciation Game

The Battle of Alberta will be hosted by the Oilers twice this season, on Oct. 13 and March 29.

The Oilers will also faceoff against the Florida Panthers in a Stanley Cup Final rematch on Dec. 16.

The newly-formed Utah Hockey Club will play their first game against the blue and orange on New Year's Eve.

Tickets for the upcoming season will be available Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. and the promotional game schedule can be found here.