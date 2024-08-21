EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton Oilers single game tickets go on sale next week, theme night schedule announced

    Home of the Edmonton Oilers, Rogers Place, on opening night before the Oilers take on the Calgary Flames in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Home of the Edmonton Oilers, Rogers Place, on opening night before the Oilers take on the Calgary Flames in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
    Edmonton Oilers single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are going on sale next week.

    The 2024-25 season's home schedule is chock-full of unique theme nights, including Indigenous Celebration, Next Gen, Hockey Fights Cancer and Fan Appreciation.

    Alongside the fan favourites, the upcoming season will also feature new themes such as Welcoming New Canadians and Dia de los Muertos.

    Here are the home games and their themes coming up in the next season:

    • Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Winnipeg – Home Opener
    • Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh – Hall of Fame Game
    • Monday, Nov. 4 vs. New Jersey – Dia de los Muertos
    • Wednesday, Nov. 6 vs. Las Vegas – Indigenous Celebration Game
    • Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Nashville – Celebrating Oil Country
    • Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. NY Rangers – Hockey Fights Cancer
    • Tuesday, Dec. 10 vs. Tampa Bay – Welcoming New Canadians
    • Monday, Dec. 16 vs. Florida – Hockey Talks
    • Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. San Jose – Next Gen Game
    • Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Utah – New Year’s Eve
    • Monday, Jan. 13 vs. Los Angeles – Ukrainian Heritage Game
    • Tuesday, Jan. 21 vs. Washington – Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night
    • Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Detroit – Lunar New Year Game
    • Friday, Feb 7. vs. Colorado – Celebrating Black Excellence
    • Tuesday, March 4 vs. Anaheim – South Asian Celebration
    • Tuesday, March 18 vs. Utah – Women in Sport
    • Wednesday, March 26 vs. Dallas – Pride Game
    • Friday, April 11 vs. San Jose – Fan Appreciation Game

    The Battle of Alberta will be hosted by the Oilers twice this season, on Oct. 13 and March 29.

    The Oilers will also faceoff against the Florida Panthers in a Stanley Cup Final rematch on Dec. 16.

    The newly-formed Utah Hockey Club will play their first game against the blue and orange on New Year's Eve.

    Tickets for the upcoming season will be available Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. and the promotional game schedule can be found here

