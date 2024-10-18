Edmonton pitcher reflects on his journey to the major leagues

Pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians, Erik Sabrowski discusses his recent performance and journey to the major leagues on CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

Kent Morrison: Cleveland was rocking last night after Jhonkensy Noel, they call him “Big Christmas,” had a huge game tying home run for the Cleveland Guardians in the bottom of the ninth inning. Then an inning after that, it was pandemonium when David Fry won the game with a home run. It was wild as the Guardians won a game against the New York Yankees to make the series 2-1. In the middle of all of that, was Edmonton's Erik Sabrowski, who pitches for Cleveland. Erik, what was it like to be in the middle of all of that as the stadium explodes with a come-from-behind victory?

Erik Sabrowski: It was incredible. If there was a roof on that place, it would have popped off after both home runs. Cleveland fans love baseball, they love the Guardians, and they're really excited right now.

Kent: You've been a big piece of that since you were called up to the major leagues in August. What a run to join a team that is on the way to the playoffs, but you've taken a big spot in the playoffs pitching in big moments, both against Detroit and against the Yankees. What does it feel like to be on the mound? They say it's a lonely place. Does it feel that way?

Erik: Sometimes it can be, especially when it's not going right. I'm just fortunate. For one, to be in the big leagues, and two, to be on a first place team. Coming down the stretch in September, I was thinking, 'Who's got it better than me?' We get to pop champagne because we clinch playoffs, clinch division and I'm just in the middle of it as a rookie, trying to figure out how this game works up here.

Kent: I would like to highlight a play from Game 2. The poise that you had with that pickoff at second base, that's not something we see often from a rookie. What do you owe your calm demeanour to?

Erik: Reps. Lots and lots of reps in spring training. Running through the bunt defences and the pickoff plays early in the morning, spring training and just being told, 'You're not going to run this play during the regular season on a Tuesday. It's going to happen in a big moment in the playoffs.' I'm happy it worked out in my favour.

Kent: For those who may be unfamiliar with your journey from here in Edmonton to the major leagues. You played for the Edmonton Prospects, and you also had two Tommy John surgeries, which is a replacement in your elbow that ends a lot of careers. Going through it twice is incredible. What were you telling yourself during those recoveries to get yourself where you are now?

Erik: Well, the first one was normal. Unfortunately, these days, lots of guys have been getting Tommy John, so during the first one, it was just, 'Whatever. This is a quick speed bump.' But during the second one, it was a little tougher to get the will to go to rehab. I was just telling myself I worked so hard on that first one that didn't work. Might as well give it another shot.

Kent: What about your success since that second Tommy John surgery? Because you really skyrocketed through the minor leagues to the major leagues. What was your process to get you to that point? Because there are a lot of speed bumps along the way.

Erik: Yeah, it wasn't short. It was a few years off from baseball. I was telling myself I'm on borrowed time, I'm not supposed to be here, so I might as well make the most of it.

Kent: Now, we see the Oilers’ hat. We know you have a lot of love for your hometown. Are you feeling that hometown love from Edmonton all the way to Cleveland?

Erik: Yeah, it's been awesome. People I knew in high school or who I’ve barely crossed paths with, have reached out. I'm definitely feeling very fortunate and feeling the love.

Kent: How isolated are you from all this attention as you go through the playoffs? To me, you're at Yankee Stadium on the mound and maybe you're not hearing all the noise, but these days, are you connected to literally everybody who reaches out?

Erik: Yeah, the age of social media makes it pretty easy to get a message request or a mention or something like that. So, I've been seeing most of it.

Kent: Well, I'm glad that you are seeing it because there are a lot of people very proud of your progress. More success to come. Erik, congratulations on your run so far. Go get those Yankees tonight.

Erik: That's the plan. Thank you very much.

Kent: All right, that is Erik Sabrowski from here in Edmonton, the pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians. They take on the Yankees in Game 4 later today.