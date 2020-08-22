EDMONTON -- An Edmonton police constable has received a 60-hour work suspension without pay for drinking and driving off-the-job.

In October, Roxanne Heppner pleaded guilty to one count of impaired care and control of a motor vehicle, and was slapped with a $1,000 fine, a $300 victim surcharge and one year driving prohibition.

An agreed statement of facts included in her disciplinary hearing decision states that in July of last year, a civilian reported a suspected impaired driver driving into a parking lot near LB's pub in St. Albert.

RCMP responded and found Heppner sleeping in the passenger seat of a damaged white Hyundai, smelling of alcohol.

She ended up blowing .15.

The disciplinary hearing decision said Heppner took responsibility for her actions, changed her lifestyle and had no prior disciplinary history.