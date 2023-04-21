Edmonton police release 2022 crime data as premiers meet with police chiefs association

The Edmonton Police Service is releasing its crime data from last year on Friday morning.

Sean Tout, EPS' executive director of information management and intelligence, is presenting the data at 9 a.m.

Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Tout will also present data on offenders' post-release involvement with EPS as calls for bail reform increase and premiers meet with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police on Friday.

More details to come…