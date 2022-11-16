Edmonton police release pictures of attempted kidnapping suspect

Police are asking for the public's help after what they call a “brazen” attempted kidnapping in downtown Edmonton.

Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to an attempted kidnapping near 114 Street and 107 Avenue.

Officers say they were told an 18-year-old woman had stepped off an ETS bus on 107 Avenue when she was grabbed from behind by a man and dragged down the street.

Two witnesses ran to assist the woman, police say, and she was successfully rescued and taken to a nearby convenience store.

Wednesday, police released photographs of the suspect, taken by one of the witnesses during the attempted kidnapping.

The suspect is described as a non-white man with a large build, around six feet tall. He was wearing a grey and black plaid jacket with black pants at the time of the attack.

Officers say the woman did not know the suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the man, or has any information about his location, to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.