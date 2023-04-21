Edmonton police renew ask for help finding missing teenager

Officers in the Alberta capital are still asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Edmonton police first asked for the public's help finding Jayla McDougall on April 21, one week after she had last been seen at The Meadows Community Recreation Centre on 17 Street and 27 Avenue on April 14.

In a Friday update, investigators said she was seen at Southgate Mall and the Southgate Transit terminal on April 21, after the missing persons report was publicized.

They also released more photos of the teen.

She is described as 5'7” tall, with short hair, a slim build and a half-ring nose piercing. She sometimes wears light pink glasses and a shoulder-length black wig.

McDougall may be wearing a brown mini-skirt, a T-shirt and white and blue running shoes. She may also have a black bag with red straps from Sport Chek.

Anyone who has seen McDougall is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

McDougall is known to frequent shopping malls and public transit, in particular the LRT, police said.