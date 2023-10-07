Edmonton

    • Edmonton police rule out foul play in man’s Chinatown death

    Police tape and vehicles at the scene of a man's death on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in front of a convenience store in Edmonton's Chinatown. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) Police tape and vehicles at the scene of a man's death on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in front of a convenience store in Edmonton's Chinatown. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

    An autopsy into the death of a man found lying in front of an Edmonton Chinatown business on Thursday has determined the death was not criminal in nature.

    Emergency crews received a call Thursday morning about an unresponsive man in front of the Food Mart 97 convenience store at 97 Street and 107 Avenue.

    Paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene. The Edmonton Police Service's homicide unit investigated his death.

    Following an autopsy on the body performed Friday, police said Saturday the death is no longer being treated as suspicious. 

