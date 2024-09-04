EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police warn drivers of Lexus model vehicles about thefts

    A white Lexus pictured outside of a car dealership. (Source: Edmonton Police Service/X) A white Lexus pictured outside of a car dealership. (Source: Edmonton Police Service/X)
    The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has a warning for people who drive Lexus vehicles.

    In a tweet posted on X Wednesday, EPS said its Targeted Response to Auto-theft Prevention team (TRAP) is investigating a number of thefts of various models throughout the city.

    Thieves are targeting 2018-2022 Lexus RX350 and RX450 models as well as newer LX and GX models.

    Police said the thefts are happening in open parking lots at all hours of the day and that thieves are disabling the factory GPS tracking system.

    Drivers of these vehicles are encouraged to park in a secure area such as a garage, or in well-lit, busy areas.

    EPS also suggests removing all valuables and using a steering-wheel lock or third-party GPS.

