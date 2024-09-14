Motorcyclist dead after 118 Avenue crash with SUV

A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV on 118 Avenue on Friday night.

At around 4:35 p.m., the motorcyclist was going east on 118 Avenue when it hit an SUV travelling southbound on 139 Street.

The 51-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he died.

The SUV driver, a 34-year-old woman, had no injuries. A girl, a passenger in the SUV, was assessed for minor injuries, according to an Edmonton police media release.

Police said the motorcyclist’s speed is believed to have been a factor.