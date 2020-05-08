EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Riverboat is once again floating in the North Saskatchewan River, but the work is just beginning.

The boat was damaged on April 22 when a quick change in water levels dropped the boat on to a number of underwater pillars and punctured the hull.

Owner Jay Esterer told CTV News Edmonton Friday that the major holes have been temporarily repaired and the water has been pumped out, but the vessel is still caught on a smaller piling.

He said they are working to free the boat so they can move it and finish the repairs.

The Edmonton Riverboat does not have an opening date for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.