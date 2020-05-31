EDMONTON -- After a rough spring, the Edmonton Riverboat has arrived at its new temporary home at the mouth of Whitemud Creek.

The boat was damaged at its usual dock in downtown Edmonton in April, when officials said rapidly rising water dropped the boat on to a series of underwater pillars, one of which punctured the hull.

The boat was then towed to Whitemud Park on Saturday.

On Sunday, workers at the site told CTV News Edmonton that the plan is to build a dry dock in Whitemud Park, so that the boat can be removed from the North Saskatchewan River and fixed on the shore.

The private owner of the boat previously said it will not be in service this summer, but the hope was to have it fixed and cruising again in 2021.

The Edmonton Riverboat was originally known as the Edmonton Queen.