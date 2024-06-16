Edmonton Riverhawks wear old-school Trappers jerseys Sunday

The Edmonton Riverhawks paid homage to the beloved Trappers on Sunday.

As part of Father's Day celebrations at Remax Field, the local baseball team wore Trappers jerseys.

The Trappers played minor league baseball in Edmonton from 1981 to 2004 and were affiliated with a number of Major League Baseball (MLB) teams.

"This year is a retro Dad's Day so we have a lot of fun stuff going on," Maddie Murdoch, the Riverhawks' game day producer, told CTV News Edmonton. "We have an antique car parade, barbershop quartet and some Trapper alumni, and to celebrate those Trapper alumni, we're wearing some vintage 90s Trappers jerseys today."

"I think there's a really cool history of baseball in the city, especially Trappers. That's kind of what this stadium in the city is known for. So people always ask us when we're gonna bring the Trappers back. So this is kind of the closest we can do, so yeah, we're excited to celebrate it."

The Edmonton Riverhawks wore Trappers jerseys on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton)

Riverhawks players were excited to wear the vintage jerseys against the Victoria HarbourCats.

"They're fantastic. The last time these were worn was a long time ago, Triple A team, so it's a really cool way to bring back history," pitcher Halen Knoll said.

Like all specialty jerseys, the Riverhawks will auction the jerseys following the game.

Proceeds go to the Riverhawks Community Foundation, which supports local baseball teams.