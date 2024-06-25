Police report few arrests despite 33,000 at Oilers Stanley Cup Game7 watch party

Edmonton Oilers fans didn’t get the Stanley Cup, but numbers from police suggest they would qualify for the NHL’s Lady Byng Trophy.

The trophy rewards responsible and sportsmanlike play, and police say 33,000 fans packed the downtown Monday for the final game but there were only six arrests.

Five were for public intoxication and one was for mischief.

There were also three overdoses, although two of those people walked away after receiving help.

Fans had jammed the city’s downtown to watch the Oilers play in person or on big screens for the last two months of playoffs.

The dream of a sixth Cup for Edmonton died Monday night when the Florida Panthers edged the Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the final.

As the game clock ticked to zero, some fans in the outdoor plaza beside the Oilers home rink, Rogers Place, threw drinks at the large video screen, but most consoled each other and walked home.

No incidents were reported on Whyte Avenue, the city’s main southside entertainment and bar strip.

There was a visible police presence downtown during the game. An increased number of officers were seen on bikes and in riot gear patrolling near the arena.

“The incident numbers were rather negligible (Monday), which was consistent with responsible fan behaviour displayed throughout the playoffs,” police spokesman Scott Pattison said in an email Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.