EDMONTON -- Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Edmonton is experiencing its highest active case count, doubling that of Toronto.

Edmonton, with a population of 1,021,628, has 534 cases of the coronavirus — 52.3 active cases per 100,000 people.

For comparison, in Toronto alone, where 2,956,024 people live, currently has 264 cases with 8.93 infections per 100,000 residents.

The Ontario capital has had a total of 15,622 cases, whereas Edmonton has counted 2,099.

The entire Alberta capital is now under Alberta Health's watch category for having a rate of more than 50 active cases per 100,000 people.

The city's northeast is experiencing the worst of the local spike, where the rate is 126 active infections per 100,000, followed by Edmonton – Northgate (91 per 100,000) and Edmonton – Castle Downs (86.5 per 100,000).

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson says he's "concerned and disappointed" with the spike in cases.

I'm concerned and disappointed with the rise of new #COVID19 cases in #Edmonton. We're reaching out to @AHS_YEGZone to get more details on this rise in cases so we can help protect communities most at risk & message public health and safety guidelines. — Don Iveson (@doniveson) August 18, 2020

As Edmonton's case count increases, Calgary, Alberta's hardest city region so far in the pandemic, continues to see a drop in active infections with a total of 268.

On Monday, Alberta Health reported 359 new cases for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, increasing active infections to 1,132, as well as three more deaths.

The province later clarified that 74 of the cases were from before Aug. 14, and only reconciled in the weekend count.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said she would provide an explanation during her news conference on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

To date, Alberta has reported 12,412 cases of the coronavirus and 224 deaths.