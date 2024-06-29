Edmonton's Lisa Gilroy coming home from L.A. to host summer comedy festival

An Edmonton born-and-raised actress and comedian will share a stage with some of the internet's favourite stand-up artists at this summer's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival.

Lisa Gilroy, who lived in Alberta's capital city until 2014 when she moved to Toronto and then Los Angeles, is set to host on Sunday of the July 12-14 festival at Kinsmen Park.

"I'm just so excited to be home. I love coming home and I love getting to work at home," she told CTV Edmonton's Morning Live host Kent Morrison on Friday, joking that "working" meant "running around on stage and screaming" between the sets of Bert Kreischer, Whitney Cummings and Steph Tolev.

Gilroy's performing career began in Edmonton doing improv and working as a drama teacher.

Cummings was the first to hire her when she moved to L.A.

She has since appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Jury Duty and worked with Danny DeVito and Seth Rogan.

"It's just been a wild ride," she said.

Listen to Gilroy's making-it-in-Hollywood story in the interview above, plus the joke she doesn't get to tell in America.