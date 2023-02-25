Edmonton's NextGen to disband in spring

A non-profit society in Edmonton that supports the growth of the next generation of Edmontonians had decided to disband.

Edmonton's NextGen has been operating in the city for the past 18 years.

"Edmonton’s NextGen has been a hub for our city’s next generation of entrepreneurs, community builders and leaders," said the organization in the announcement.

"We have brought together thousands of Edmontonians to celebrate, learn, connect and make a difference collectively."

The group added that the past several years have been difficult and that the community itself has evolved.

The board of directors decided to disband the group, ceasing all events, promotions and online channels as of May 31.

"We want to thank our Edmonton community partners, current and former volunteers and the broader NextGen community for their ongoing support throughout the years," added the organization.

"We know that each of you will continue to be thriving community leaders and will find your own unique way to leave your mark on our city."

As part of its farewell tour, Edmonton's NextGen will host a final book club, PKN 40 and CityJam.