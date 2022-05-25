Edmonton’s outdoor pools open July 1

Outdoor pools in Edmonton will open later than in previous years.

Queen Elizabeth, Oliver, Fred Broadstock, and Borden Natural Swimming Pool will be open from July 1 to Aug. 31.

Mill Creek pool will be closed for the summer for rehabilitation.

While Edmonton’s outdoor pools used to open in June, the city made the decision in 2020 not to open pools until July to keep operating costs down.

Public swim time visitors will be required to book a 1.75 hour time slot online. Reservations open June 24.

Reservations are not required for early morning lane swim times.