EDMONTON -- Edmonton's fleet of zero-emission public transit buses is set to grow by 20 due to a planned $14.4 million investment from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The deal was announced Thursday morning and is part of Ottawa's goal of getting 5,000 more zero-emission buses on the road in the next five years.

"This investment in zero-emission public transit and greener buildings helps ensure Edmonton is making tangible gains in its goal to become a competitive, low-carbon city of the future," said Mayor Don Iveson.

Edmonton Transit Service currently has 40 zero-emission transit vehicles.

CIB says the new buses have lifetime operating costs as much as 40 per cent lower than diesel buses.

The deal is pending final approval by the CIB board and also includes the creation of a new feasibility study of retrofitting existing city buildings to reduce emissions.

CIB is a Crown corporation that builds and financially supports public-private partnerships to build infrastructure projects.