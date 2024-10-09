EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton seeks additional provincial funding for road maintenance

    Share

    The City of Edmonton is looking for more support from the province to help mantain its roads.

    The city estimates that, on any given day, more than one-third of drivers on Edmonton roads are from surrounding communities.

    On regional roads, more than 90 per cent of drivers are from outside the city.

    The city says it'll cost about $300 million a year to keep its roads maintained.

    Edmonton's mayor says toll roads are off the table, so he needs more money from the province to help cover costs.

    "Service hub cities like Edmonton should be given a special consideration when it comes to provincial support for grant funding and infrastructure funding," Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

    "There should be a top-up to recognize the special needs of those service-oriented cities so we don't charge money to regional residents."

    The province says it has budgeted $2.2 billion over three years for road and bridge construction projects and municipal grants.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News