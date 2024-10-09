Edmonton seeks additional provincial funding for road maintenance

The City of Edmonton is looking for more support from the province to help mantain its roads.

The city estimates that, on any given day, more than one-third of drivers on Edmonton roads are from surrounding communities.

On regional roads, more than 90 per cent of drivers are from outside the city.

The city says it'll cost about $300 million a year to keep its roads maintained.

Edmonton's mayor says toll roads are off the table, so he needs more money from the province to help cover costs.

"Service hub cities like Edmonton should be given a special consideration when it comes to provincial support for grant funding and infrastructure funding," Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

"There should be a top-up to recognize the special needs of those service-oriented cities so we don't charge money to regional residents."

The province says it has budgeted $2.2 billion over three years for road and bridge construction projects and municipal grants.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha