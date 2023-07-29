Edmonton teen, 16, missing for more than 2 weeks: police
Police in the Alberta capital issued an alert Friday evening for a teenager who's been missing for more than two weeks.
Anisha Clacken, 16, was last seen leaving downtown Edmonton on a bus near the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald on July 11.
Police believe the bus was destined for Mill Woods.
Clacken is Black, stands 5'2", has curly black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone who has information on Clacken's whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
