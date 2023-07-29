Edmonton teen, 16, missing for more than 2 weeks: police

Anisha Clacken, 16, was last seen leaving downtown Edmonton on a bus near the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald on July 11. (Poto courtesy Edmonton Police Service) Anisha Clacken, 16, was last seen leaving downtown Edmonton on a bus near the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald on July 11. (Poto courtesy Edmonton Police Service)

