

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton is sending help to Calgary after the southern city was buried in a record amount of snow.

Snowfall that started Monday night and continued into Tuesday made a record for the most snow Calgary has seen in a 24-hour period in the last 60 years.

Many of the city’s major routes were backed up Tuesday, as the city worked to clean roadways.

But they weren’t working alone.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson tweeted Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi to say help was on the way.

“I heard it snowed a little bit in Calgary and you needed some help,” Iveson says in the video.

As he climbs into a City of Edmonton snow truck, one of 30 sent by the capital city, Iveson says: “Anything for a neighbour.”

Hey @nenshi, help is on the way! 30 @CityofEdmonton ❄️ plows rolling out today to help with that #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/HCN0jC1itl — Don Iveson (@doniveson) October 2, 2018

Janet Tecklenborg, the City of Edmonton’s director of infrastructure operations, said Calgary called for assistance late Tuesday morning.

In response, Edmonton sent 15 front-mount plows, 15 under-belly plows, and more than 60 personnel, including both operators and supervisors.

“We’re a winter city and so we understand what Calgary is going through. So when Calgary called today to ask for support, we were happy to help out the best we can,” Tecklenborg said.

Iveson said on Twitter that “under our mutual aid agreements, #yeg will be reimbursed for the costs of helping out with #yycsnow.”

But the help Edmonton sent didn’t leave the capital defenseless should flurries hit the north, too. Tecklenborg said there were still resources on hand monitoring the conditions and prepared to handle any weather that arrived in Edmonton.

Tecklenborg said Medicine Hat and Red Deer were also providing support to Calgary’s snow-clearing efforts.