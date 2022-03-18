Edmonton to host entire 2022 World Juniors tournament in August

Canada's Cole Perfetti (11), Mason McTavish (23) and Owen Power (25) celebrate a goal against the Czech Republic during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, December 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Canada's Cole Perfetti (11), Mason McTavish (23) and Owen Power (25) celebrate a goal against the Czech Republic during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, December 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island