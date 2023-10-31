Edmonton transit goes to full-time Arc fares starting Wednesday, decommissions older machines

EDMONTON
    Tuesday is the last day for the Edmonton Transit Service's old-style vending machines.

    The longtime mainstays for dispensing paper tickets will be decommissioned on Wednesday in favour of Arc fare machines at select transit centres across the city, including all LRT stations.

    Arc fare vending machines dispense single-use tickets and reloadable cards and accept payment by cash, debit or credit cards. The older vending machines, which accepted only cash, will be turned off until ETS can remove and replace them with Arc machines, according to a recent media release.

    Signage at stations will indicate which machines are no longer in use and will direct transit riders to the nearest Arc machine.

    Fare products that were available in the machines being replaced, including paper tickets, are still available at ETS sales outlets and online through the ETS store. Paper-ticket validating machines also remain at various transit stations.

    WHERE TO BUY ARC CARDS AND TICKETS

    Fare vending machines

    Edmonton

    • All LRT stations
    • West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre
    • Mill Woods Transit Centre
    • Airport

    Strathcona County

    • Bethel Transit Terminal
    • Ordze Transit Centre

    St. Albert

    • Naki Transit Centre

    Fort Saskatchewan

    • Dow Centennial Centre

    In-person service

    Edmonton

    • Edmonton Service Centre

    Strathcona County

    • Bethel Transit Terminal
    • Ordze Transit Centre

    St. Albert

    • City Hall front desk
    • StAT head office

    Spruce Grove

    • Border Paving Athletic Centre
    • Stony Plain Town Hall

    Fort Saskatchewan

    • Dow Centtennial Centre
    • City Hall

    Beaumont

    • City Hall
    • Sport and Rec Centre

    Leduc

    • Leduc Recreation Centre

