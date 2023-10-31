Edmonton transit goes to full-time Arc fares starting Wednesday, decommissions older machines

Tuesday is the last day for the Edmonton Transit Service's old-style vending machines.

The longtime mainstays for dispensing paper tickets will be decommissioned on Wednesday in favour of Arc fare machines at select transit centres across the city, including all LRT stations.

Arc fare vending machines dispense single-use tickets and reloadable cards and accept payment by cash, debit or credit cards. The older vending machines, which accepted only cash, will be turned off until ETS can remove and replace them with Arc machines, according to a recent media release.

Signage at stations will indicate which machines are no longer in use and will direct transit riders to the nearest Arc machine.

Fare products that were available in the machines being replaced, including paper tickets, are still available at ETS sales outlets and online through the ETS store. Paper-ticket validating machines also remain at various transit stations.

WHERE TO BUY ARC CARDS AND TICKETS

Online

Arc call centre: 1-888-302-0001

At various retailers in Edmonton and area

Fare vending machines

Edmonton

All LRT stations

West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre

Mill Woods Transit Centre

Airport

Strathcona County

Bethel Transit Terminal

Ordze Transit Centre

St. Albert

Naki Transit Centre

Fort Saskatchewan

Dow Centennial Centre

In-person service

Edmonton

Edmonton Service Centre

Strathcona County

Bethel Transit Terminal

Ordze Transit Centre

St. Albert

City Hall front desk

StAT head office

Spruce Grove

Border Paving Athletic Centre

Stony Plain Town Hall

Fort Saskatchewan

Dow Centtennial Centre

City Hall

Beaumont

City Hall

Sport and Rec Centre

Leduc