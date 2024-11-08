Edmonton transit removing paper tickets, fully transitioning to ARC cards

Edmonton transit riders will no longer be able to use paper tickets as of Friday.

Download our app to get Edmonton alerts on your device

Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) ticket packs, day passes and monthly paper passes will no longer be sold.

It’s all part of the city’s transition to the ARC card electronic fare payment system. ARC has single-use tickets which can be handed out physically.

ETS says it will continue to accept paper ticks with an expiry date of Dec. 31, 2023 as valid fare until the end of next year.

Cash fare is also still accepted.