EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton transit removing paper tickets, fully transitioning to ARC cards

    An Arc card vending machine in Edmonton. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An Arc card vending machine in Edmonton. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton transit riders will no longer be able to use paper tickets as of Friday.

    • Download our app to get Edmonton alerts on your device 

    Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) ticket packs, day passes and monthly paper passes will no longer be sold.

    It’s all part of the city’s transition to the ARC card electronic fare payment system. ARC has single-use tickets which can be handed out physically.

    ETS says it will continue to accept paper ticks with an expiry date of Dec. 31, 2023 as valid fare until the end of next year.

    Cash fare is also still accepted.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News