Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teens

Three people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.

Christopher Mucheni, 29, Lauren Wise, 22, and Demsey Lorquet-Maura, 30, "all face numerous human trafficking charges," police announced on Monday.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams launched an investigation in May, after the friend of a 17-year-old victim from Saskatchewan went to police.

"This young girl had been in contact with a friend, who acted quickly to get Edmonton police involved. Police were able to rescue her before she was physically sexually exploited,” Staff Sgt. Christopher Hayes, from the human trafficking unit, said in a news release.

Investigators eventually learned of a second teen from British Columbia who had been coerced into working in the sex trade and interviewed two other young people who were being "groomed" by the accused.

All of the victims are being supported, ALERT said.

Police seized electronic devices, two loaded handguns, nearly $50,000 in cash and about 90 grams of cocaine during their investigation.

The guns will undergo forensic analysis, ballistics testing and serial number restoration. ALERT will also investigate how the trio obtained the weapons.

SIGNS OF GROOMING OR COERCION

Police say the following behaviour could be signs of a person being groomed or coerced into the sex trade:

wearing new clothing or accessories without the means to pay for it;

distancing themselves from family and friends;

leaving home to travel to other cities;

being secretive about their whereabouts; and

having new friends about whom little is known.

People who believe they are being sexually exploited can report it to the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or 911 if they are in immediate danger.

Victim supports are available at the Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation, whose safety network coordinator can be reached at 780-471-6137.