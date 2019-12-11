EDMONTON -- An Edmonton Valley Zoo employee is in hospital after a hit-and-run in the parking lot Tuesday morning.

Edmonton police said the staff member approached two vehicles that were "driving erratically" in the parking lot when one of them made contact with him.

Both vehicles fled the zoo, police said.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The hit-and-run is under investigation.

Edmonton police did not release surveillance video or information about the vehicles.