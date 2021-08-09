EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Wildcats are set to have a new home after the team announced it will be based out of Emerald Hills Stadium in Sherwood Park this season.

The Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) team made the announcement Monday.

"It feels like a brand new beginning," said Brad Gatschene, the team's president. "We hope that we can bring an exciting brand of football to Strathcona County this season."

The Wildcats had played out of Clarke Stadium for decades but say that availability was becoming an issue with an increased soccer presence at the stadium.

"It's a great opportunity for our youth to see athletic development at the highest levels of football," said Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank.

The Wildcats open their season Aug. 22 on the road against the Calgary Colts and will make their home debut on Aug. 28 against the rival Huskies.