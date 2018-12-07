An Edmonton woman won $1 million on LOTTO 6/49 in September.

Lorna Altre said her parents were visiting and she asked her father to buy lottery tickets for her.

“The weekend went by and suddenly he showed up at my work with the ticket and told me I won the lottery,” Altre said. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Altre’s father bought the $7 winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 341 Kirkness Road NW.

The winner doesn’t know what she will do with the money just yet.

“Right now I’m just enjoying the thought of having a million dollars.”