Edmonton women's shelters looking for help during spike in domestic violence calls

A sharp rise in domestic abuse in Edmonton has Catholic Social Services (CSS) asking for public support to help women and children in need.

"We have a shadow pandemic," said Patricia Vargas, a shelter director with CSS.

"For a lot of women it's dealing with the unknown, being told to stay home. Also knowing a lot of services have closed down."

Domestic violence calls rose 15 per cent in Edmonton in 2020, CSS officials said.

They've helped 227 people at their two shelters since April, but the pandemic has made providing safe spaces harder.

"Shelters are navigating issues such as increased staff turnover and isolation requirements, and reduced shelter capacity precipitated by physical distancing requirements and outbreaks," spokesperson Laura Ruddock wrote in a statement.

A woman named Sherry went to CSS for help to leave an abusive relationship. She spoke to CTV News Edmonton on the condition that her identity be protected.

"My final straw in leaving my abusive relationship was when he almost killed me," she said.

Sherry and her three children found shelter, protection and support at CSS, she said.

"It was preparing me and equipping me for being a single mom. I'm going to have to do things on my own. People need to know there's help out there, there's hope."

Officials didn't provide an exact amount of donations needed, but contributions can be made on their website.

Catholic Social Services has been providing help to Albertans for 60 years.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Touria Izri