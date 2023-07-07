Edmontonians 'needn't worry' about peace bonds issued for detainees returning from Syrian camps

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

  • Fire destroys North Bay restaurant

    A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed – which was confirmed later in the morning.

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island