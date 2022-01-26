Elks bring receivers Bowman out of retirement, Arceneaux back to the CFL
The Edmonton Elks signed two former CFL all-star receivers Wednesday, both of whom haven't played in the league for years.
Adarius Bowman, 36, caught passes for the green and gold from 2011-17, amassing more than 7,000 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns for the team.
He won a Grey Cup in Edmonton in 2015 and retired in 2019 after last playing for the Montreal Alouettes.
"Bowman needs no introduction to Edmonton fans. A three-time CFL All-star, he put up some of the best receiving seasons in Green and Gold history during his stay in the City of Champions," an announcement from the team said.
The club also inked 34-year-old receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux. The former B.C. Lion and Saskatchewan Roughrider last played in the CFL in 2019.
Arceneaux was an all-star in 2015 and 2016, and played last season with the Frisco Fighters in the Indoor Football League.
He has caught passes for 8,418 yards and 57 touchdowns in his CFL career.
The team also announced that former Ottawa Redblacks receiver Caleb Holley is joining the team. He didn't play football in 2021, the team said.
Edmonton's top receivers last year, Greg Ellingson and Derel Walker, were both unsigned free agents Wednesday.
The Elks also signed defensive back Matthew Elam and defensive lineman Daniel Ross. Both have played in the NFL before.
