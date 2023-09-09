Elks rally in final quarter to edge Stampeders 25-23

Calgary Stampeders' Darius Williams (45) and Charlie Moore (43) try to stop Edmonton Elks' CJ Sims (16) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, September 9, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson) Calgary Stampeders' Darius Williams (45) and Charlie Moore (43) try to stop Edmonton Elks' CJ Sims (16) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, September 9, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News