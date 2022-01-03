Elks sign three Canadians, including veteran lineman David Foucault

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian lineman David Foucault, defensive back Mike Dubuisson and kicker Greg Hutchins.

Foucault appeared in 13 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 before being released on Dec. 20.

Before joining Montreal, Foucault played three seasons (2017-19) with the B.C. Lions, appearing in 51 regular season games.

He started his career in the NFL, playing with the Carolina Panthers from 2014-16. He made five regular-season appearances in Carolina.

Dubuisson was acquired by Edmonton through the 2014 CFL supplemental draft and played 53 regular-season games with the team from 2014-16.

He last appeared in two games for Saskatchewan in 2017. He was a training camp cut with the Lions in 2018.

Hutchins spent time on Edmonton's practice roster in 2019 before signing with the Lions late that season. He was released by the Lions before the start of the 2021 campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2022.