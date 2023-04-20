Elks to wear names of 90 fans during home opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Edmonton Elks are giving fans the opportunity to add their name to a player's uniform during the upcoming season.

For $250 each (or $225 for season ticket holders), 90 fans will see their names on the double E on the Elks' helmet decal during the home opener.

After the game, each of the 90 fans will receive a framed set of game-worn decals, Canadian flag, CFL logo, and Christian Saulsberry tribute decal, along with the autograph of one of the 45 Elks players who suited up for the game.

Ninety fans will have the chance to see their names on the Edmonton Elks during the home opener for the 2023 season. (Source: GoElks.com)

Every decal set will be numbered, and accompanied with a certificate of authenticity.

The sets will be available for pickup in-person at Commonwealth Stadium starting June 26, or can be shipped anywhere within Canada for $12.

This is the first time in CFL history any team has offered fans a chance to be part of the on-field uniform.

The team says it shows the Elks' commitment to connecting with fans.

The Edmonton Elks' home opener is Sunday, June 11 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.