Employee at southeast Edmonton Superstore tests positive for COVID-19
Published Saturday, October 24, 2020 9:20AM MDT
Loblaw's says an employee at the Real Canadian Superstore at 4410 17 Street in Edmonton has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Google Street View)
EDMONTON -- An employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in southeast Edmonton has tested positive for COVID-19.
Loblaws confirmed the case on Oct. 24.
The employee's last day of work at the store at 4410 17 Street was Oct. 21.
An employee at the store also tested positive for the virus earlier this month on Oct. 5th.