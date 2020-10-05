Advertisement
Employee at southeast Edmonton Superstore tests positive for COVID-19
Published Monday, October 5, 2020 8:50AM MDT
Loblaw's says an employee at the Real Canadian Superstore at 4410 17 Street in Edmonton has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Google Street View)
EDMONTON -- An employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in southeast Edmonton has tested positive for COVID-19.
Loblaws confirmed the case on Oct. 5.
The employee's last day of work at the store at 4410 17 Street was October 3.
In its last update before the weekend, the province reported 122 new cases of the disease on Oct. 2.