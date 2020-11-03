EDMONTON -- Employees at four stores in the Edmonton area have tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw Companies Limited confirmed six new cases at its locations on Nov. 2.

There was one case at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 16504 95 St. in Edmonton. The employee was last at work on Oct. 25.

Three team members at the Loblaws City Market at 12060 104 Ave. tested positive. They were last at work on Oct. 25 and Oct. 27.

Jeb’s No Frills in Beaumont had two employees test positive. They were last at the store at 5201 30 Ave. on Oct. 27.

Lowe’s Canada confirmed one case at its Edmonton Gateway location on Nov. 2.

The employee was last at work at 10450 42 Ave. on Oct. 20 but the store was not disinfected until Oct. 29.

Lowe’s is asking customers who visited the store on Oct. 20, 21 or 25 to monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

The same store reported another case on Oct. 31. That employee was last at work on Oct. 25