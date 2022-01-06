Empty house scene of fire Wednesday night

When firefighters arrived at 119 Avenue and 78 Street shortly before 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, they found smoke coming from the abandoned building. When firefighters arrived at 119 Avenue and 78 Street shortly before 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, they found smoke coming from the abandoned building.

Edmonton Top Stories