Empty house scene of fire Wednesday night
When firefighters arrived at 119 Avenue and 78 Street shortly before 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, they found smoke coming from the abandoned building.
Firefighters were called to an abandoned house northeast of downtown Wednesday evening.
In total, five units helped in the firefight.
No injuries were reported.
