EMS treat 1 at scene of west Edmonton fire

One person was treated by emergency responders after a fire early Monday morning at a west Edmonton home.

Flames broke out at a house with an attached garage sometime before 5 a.m. at 8124 190 St. NW in the Aldergrove community.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, police and fire investigators were already there.

An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said the person who was treated by EMS lived at the address. They could not describe the extent of his injuries.

It's not known how the fire started.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein