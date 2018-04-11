EPCOR is issuing a warning to customers after they received multiple reports of scammers posing as the company demanding payments in Bitcoin.

A spokesperson for EPCOR told CTV News the company had received reports EPCOR customers had been targeted by scammers over the phone.

Scammers reportedly called customers telling them their power will be shut off in one hour, unless the caller received a large amount of money in Bitcoin.

The company said seven customers had come forward on Tuesday saying they had been called – two of them said they had paid out what was described as a “large amount” in Bitcoin.

In a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon, EPCOR said any suspicious activity should be reported to the Edmonton Police Service.

Possible #scam alert: We’ve received complaints about suspicious phone calls and emails asking for immediate payment. Customers with account concerns can call us at 310-4300. To report suspicious activity, please contact @EdmontonPolice at 780-423-4567. https://t.co/h43hqHV5PK — EPCOR (@EPCOR) April 10, 2018

More to come…