EPS adds 3 more exchange zones for online buy-and-sell

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Police Service has added three new Buy-and-Sell Exchange Zones across the city.

The Exchange Zone pilot project was launched at the Southwest Division station in March 2020 to offer buyers and sellers a safe place to meet with 24/7 video surveillance.

Now EPS and TELUS have partnered to outfit three more stations with two Buy-and-Sell Exchange Zone parking stalls.

"Over the past year, I’ve regularly seen members of the public using the stalls at our Southwest Division. I believe people are using them because of the location and the feeling of safety and security it provides,” says Supt. Tom Pallas.

Pallas says though the sites have video surveillance it's important to note that they are not being monitored 24/7. The video is only accessed in the event of an incident occurring in the Exchange Zone.

"Online privacy and security are paramount, and this initiative is just another way we’re helping to keep citizens in our communities safe when their online exchanges become face-to-face interactions,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, chief technology officer at TELUS.

The new Buy-and-Sell Exchange Zones are located in the parking lots of:

Northeast Division – 14203 50 St. NW

Southeast Division – #104 Youville Drive East (28 Avenue and 58 Street)

West Division – 16505 100 Ave NW

These three new locations join the original Exchange Zone at Southwest Division located at 1351 Windermere Way.

In 2020, EPS made 20 arrests, laid 59 charges and recovered $44,000 worth of stolen property through online buy-and-sell sites. It also received 276 reports of buy and sell scams with a reported loss of over $35,000.

The EPS hope the installation of more Exchange Zones will reduce buy-and-sell crimes.