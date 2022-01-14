EPS arrests man suspected of firing shots at northern Alberta RCMP officers

The Edmonton Police Service said it arrested a 39-year-old man wanted in connection to a violent stolen vehicle pursuit in northern Alberta last summer.

According to police, officers responded to a weapons complaint Thursday on Lakeview Road in west Edmonton. The suspect identified by EPS had warrants for a July shooting offence and criminal flight from the RCMP in Valleyview, Alta.

The man was taken into custody during a traffic stop without incident, EPS said. A pair of imitation firearms were also seized.

Archie Papastesis faces multiple charges, including possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance, and five counts of breaching conditions.