EPS identifies suspicious death victim in attempt to receive tips

The Edmonton Police Service released the identity of a man who died suspiciously in 2023 in an attempt to learn more about the case.

Lance Galbraith, 32, died in a home in the area of 92 Street and 110A Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on June 12.

An autopsy initially ruled the death as non-criminal, but further examination reclassified the cause of death to "undetermined."

“The EPS doesn’t typically release the name of a deceased individual unless the death has been confirmed to be a homicide,” EPS Homicide Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey said. “However, in this instance, we are releasing his name for an investigative purpose in an effort to hopefully generate some new information, witnesses and tips in relation to Mr. Galbraith’s death.”

Galbraith was also known as Scrappy.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.