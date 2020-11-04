EDMONTON -- Police are investigating shots in downtown and southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

In the first incident, downtown division officers received a weapon’s complaint around 7 a.m. According to witnesses, two people were arguing near 106 Avenue and 85 Street and a shot was fired. The shooter fled in a black sedan before police arrived. There were no injuries.

In the second incident, gunshots were reported in the area of 14 Street and 37A Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Again, no one was injured, and a vehicle was seen leaving the area shortly after. A nearby home was damaged.

Police are investigating both incidents.

The shootings are the fifth and sixth in Edmonton over three days, after four shootings left victims injured.

INCREASE IN GUN CRIMES IN EDMONTON

Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee addressed the recent gun violence on Wednesday afternoon, not "to cause panic," he said, but to address a "serious situation."

“Unfortunately this has been a trend this year and the past several years," McFee said. "We’re seeing an increase in firearms seized and used in criminal offences.”

In October, Edmonton's rate of gun violence was second only to Toronto.

EPS has counted 127 police-reported shootings between Jan.1 and Nov. 2, 2020. Forty-seven per cent were targeted events where the people involved were known to each other.

As well, seven of Edmonton's 29 homicides this year involved a firearm. While the chief says 17 of those have been solved, and his officers have leads on the remaining 12, he says federal pandemic payments are likely contributing to extra dollars moving around the criminal system -- meaning more drugs and guns in play.

One of the shots-fired incidents took place around the corner of David Ombasa's home. A few weeks ago, his car tires were slashed for the third time.

"My kids just ride bikes every morning here," he told CTV News Edmonton. "So obviously I'm scared."

Another Edmontonian, Taylor Kosloski, added, "I don't have a prkig spot; I have to walk home after work at night. So that's very scary."

In response, the EPS is investing more resources in firearms investigations equipment and personnel. McFee said the new initiatives will lead to more effective investigations.

“We’ve said many times that those that choose to disrupt our community with this type of violence will be held accountable and we will continue to be relentless on that," McFee said.

"Those that choose to engage in gang and gunplay -- unacceptable. We know who you are, and we'll be seeing you soon."

