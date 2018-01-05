Edmonton police have issued a warning to the public over the release of a convicted sexual offender, slated to live in the city.

Police said there are reasonable grounds to believe Corey Smith, 45, will commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 16. Authorities said he’s expected to live in the Edmonton area.

EPS said Smith will be monitored by the Behavioral Assessment Unit.

Smith has a number of court-ordered conditions, including: a ban from purchasing alcohol or illicit drugs, including marijuana, he cannot enter a licensed business, other than a restaurant for the purpose of having a meal, he can’t go into any liquor store, he cannot have weapons, including knives, he can’t access or have pornography, or sexually explicit material in any form, he can’t own or have a computer or mobile phone without approval, and he can’t access the internet unless it is for work purposes, he can’t be in the presence of any minors, unless accompanied by an adult who is aware of his criminal history.

The warning was issued, police said, after deliberation of related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is in the public’s interest to inform members of the community. The warning is not meant to encourage people to engage in any type of vigilante action.