EDMONTON -- Starting next September, high school students will have the choice to start their school day later or end it earlier.

Edmonton Public Schools are switching from four to six blocks, giving students "a lot of flexibility on how they can schedule their day," spokesperson Carrie Rosa said.

The decision to move to a six-block day was made before the provincial budget, which left the division with a $34.4 million-shortfall, was tabled, and it will not impact its budget.

Students asked Edmonton Public Schools for the change, Rosa said.

"Students ultimately have the choice," Rosa said. "They don't necessarily have to start earlier in the morning or go until later in the evening, they have that flexibility to choose when they want to find their own courses that meets their needs."

For example, students who prefer to sleep in can start class later, or those who work part-time jobs after school can go in early and leave early.

High schools will now begin to consult with students and parents.

The new schedule will implemented for the 2020-21 school year.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman