EDMONTON -- Long, long, long-time CFL Edmonton equipment manager Dwayne Mandrusiak is suspected to be among the latest layoffs by the professional football team.

A spokesperson would not confirm the individual status of current or former employees, but noted “COVID-19 has taken a toll on many business and ours is no exception.”

“With the cancellation of our 2020 season we have had to make and continue to have to make tough choices. This unfortunately has included ongoing staffing reductions.”

Fans and affiliates of the Edmonton pro team have been vocal about Mandrusiak’s departure since the news broke Tuesday evening.

“I’m not sure what to say or feel at this point other than it shouldn’t end this way. Disappointed is putting it mildly, I’m crushed for my dad,” wrote Matt Mandrusiak on Twitter. He said the departure was not the elder Mandrusiak's choice.

“I’m grateful I was able to share in a career that is Hall of Fame worthy. He dedicated his life to this team.”

I’m not sure what to say or feel at this point other than it shouldn’t end this way. Disappointed is putting it mildly, I’m crushed for my dad. I’m grateful I was able to share in a career that is Hall of Fame worthy. He dedicated is life to this team. He’s my hero. pic.twitter.com/dE1o0v6sjw — Matt Mandrusiak (@MattMandrusiak) September 23, 2020

Unbelievable, Supposed to be the Flagship Franchise ��

Appreciate everything you have done not only for me but my family, this team, the community and The CFL. Love you @DRockEsks #POPS #BONE O.A.E.A.A.E. ☠️��☠️ aka Best to do it! #class — Calvin McCarty (@calvinmccarty31) September 23, 2020

The best advice I got when I started covering this team was that @DRockEsks was its gatekeeper. He might be the gatekeeper of the entire league. I can’t picture a CFL without him. https://t.co/qzQzhxB8WW — Chris O'Leary (@olearychris) September 23, 2020

Every player knew it. The EE organization knew it, but elected to let @DRockEsks go instead of let him reach the goal of 50 years with the organization. A completely tone deaf decision. There are times where loyalty and common sense surpass the bottom line. This was one. #CFL — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) September 23, 2020

Mandrusiak joined Edmonton’s CFL team in 1971 as a 14-year-old assistant.

In 49 seasons, the team won 11 Grey Cup championships.