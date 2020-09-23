Advertisement
Equipment manager for Edmonton football team let go in 49th year with team
EDMONTON -- Long, long, long-time CFL Edmonton equipment manager Dwayne Mandrusiak is suspected to be among the latest layoffs by the professional football team.
A spokesperson would not confirm the individual status of current or former employees, but noted “COVID-19 has taken a toll on many business and ours is no exception.”
“With the cancellation of our 2020 season we have had to make and continue to have to make tough choices. This unfortunately has included ongoing staffing reductions.”
Fans and affiliates of the Edmonton pro team have been vocal about Mandrusiak’s departure since the news broke Tuesday evening.
“I’m not sure what to say or feel at this point other than it shouldn’t end this way. Disappointed is putting it mildly, I’m crushed for my dad,” wrote Matt Mandrusiak on Twitter. He said the departure was not the elder Mandrusiak's choice.
“I’m grateful I was able to share in a career that is Hall of Fame worthy. He dedicated his life to this team.”
Mandrusiak joined Edmonton’s CFL team in 1971 as a 14-year-old assistant.
In 49 seasons, the team won 11 Grey Cup championships.