Evacuation order issued for Edson

A wildfire forced an evacuation order for the Town of Edson late Friday afternoon.

Just after 5:30 p.m., residents from Marlboro and Range Road 200 to Yellowhead County and Township Road 550 to Township Road 520 were told to evacuate immediately.

They were asked to head west to Hinton or Jasper.

"For those with no transportation or require bussing go to Glenwood Park, Holy Redeemer High, Westhaven School, Griffith Park Parking Lot, Mary Bergeron School, Hillendale Park. Info on municipal Facebook pages and websites for map and updates. Call 1-833-334-4630 for assistance," the Alberta Emergency Alert read.

Edson is approximately 215 kilometres west of Edmonton.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.